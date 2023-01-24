UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

The law stipulates that taxable persons and businesses will be subject to nine per cent corporate tax from the beginning of their first financial year
The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist in The Hague, Netherlands.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security in contravention of human and moral values and principles.
The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.
In 2018, Dr Sheikh Sultan ordered the reconstruction of this historical landmark, to serve as an icon for the city
The latest Medical Tourism Index ranks the emirate at number one in the Mena region, and number six in the world
Over 5,000 community members are expected to attend the event organised on Saturday evening
By the end of March 2023, the government entity that records the highest amount of waste reduction will win the challenge
Launched in 2018 by Sheikh Hamdan, the Gov Games feature a series of physical and mental challenges designed to reinforce team spirit and collaboration
From rent disputes to round-the-clock maintenance, they were the go-to solution for UAE residents till the early 2000s
The family sent a request to the force through the app about the wish to dress up as cops and ride their patrol vehicle