UAE strongly condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Netherlands

The Foreign Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation

By WAM Published: Tue 24 Jan 2023, 8:40 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security in contravention of human and moral values ​​and principles.

The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.

