UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest burning of copies of Holy Quran by extremists

Saudi Arabia had earlier condemned the 'deliberate abuse' of the Holy Quran by extremists
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, Liselott Andersson, and informed her of the UAE's protest against the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden.
Minister Al Hashemy affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices that offend religions, stressing the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation.
Moreover, Minister Al Hashemy underscored that such practices only lead to more tension and confrontation at a time when the world needs to work together to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.
