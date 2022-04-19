UAE summons Swedish ambassador to protest burning of copies of Holy Quran by extremists

The Emirates condemns the act and reiterates the need to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence

By WAM Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 4:26 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 4:32 PM

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned the Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, Liselott Andersson, and informed her of the UAE's protest against the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden.

Minister Al Hashemy affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices that offend religions, stressing the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation.

Moreover, Minister Al Hashemy underscored that such practices only lead to more tension and confrontation at a time when the world needs to work together to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.

ALSO READ: