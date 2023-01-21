UAE condemns burning of a copy of Holy Quran in Sweden

Group includes most prominent international figures in fields of economy and business
The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Sweden, by an extremist.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of human and moral values and principles.
The ministry renewed its enduring call to renounce hate speech and violence and underscored the need to respect religious symbols and avoid inciting hatred by insulting religions.
Furthermore, the ministry reiterated the need to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence.
