UAE: Shop and win Dh1 million mega prize, Dh25,000 in weekly draws

Shoppers spending Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls will be eligible to enter a raffle draw

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 9:23 PM

Abu Dhabi-based retail giant Lulu Group International has launched its ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign where shoppers can win a grand prize of Dh1 million.

From April 23 until August 6, 2022, shoppers who spend Dh200 at any of the nine participating malls in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be eligible to enter a raffle draw.

The season 2 of ‘Mall Millionaire’, held after a gap of two years, is a concept by Line Investments and Property – a shopping mall development and management division of Lulu Group International.

Apart from the mega prize, there will be 14 weekly draws with prize money of Dh25,000 totalling up to Dh350,000, and in the final week of the campaign, other prizes and gift coupons worth Dh150,000 will be distributed to shoppers through various games and events held at the malls.

“This is a much bigger and better format compared to the first season. Our goal this year is to support the post-pandemic recovery of the economy and social activities while following all the safety protocols set by the authorities,” Wajeb Khoury, director, Line Investments and Property, said during a press conference. “The grand draw for Dh1 million will be held on August 10.”

The campaign is in partnership with Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi).

Shoppers who spend Dh200 in the malls during the campaign can present their receipts at the designated customer service counters and their entries will be sent to them digitally via email and SMS to registered mobile number. Winners will be notified through the phone numbers/emails provided on their coupons.

“Shoppers can accumulate too, which means they can shop at different outlets in a mall and the total bill adds to Dh200. They can even combine bills of different days inside this campaign period, but they must shop at the same mall. Bills from different malls cannot be combined,” Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager, Al Wahda Mall, noted.

The promotion is applicable only at the nine mall’s outlets, including hypermarkets, and excludes money exchanges, banks, ATMs and other bill/utility payment kiosks. The nine participating malls are: Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Khalidiya Mall, Al Raha Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre and Forsan Central Mall (all in Abu Dhabi), Barari Outlet Mall and Al Foah Mall (both in Al Ain).

