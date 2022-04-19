Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Malls in Dubai extend their timings

Muslims who have more than a certain amount of gold, precious jewellery, cash savings, or other assets to pay alms
Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment said a number of malls across the Emirate have extended their timings to continue Ramadan festivities for longer hours into the night.
Those fasting as well as those who are not, can enjoy late hours at multiple go-to shopping locations for Ramadan, which will continue till Eid in Dubai.
Below is the list of malls with extended timings during the holy month of Ramadan:
- Mall of the Emirates:
All timings: from 10am to 1am, Monday to Sunday
- The Dubai Mall:
Retail shops: 10am to 1am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and 10am to 2am Monday to Thursday
Restaurants and food courts: 10am to 2am every day
Waterfront promenade restaurants: 10am to 1am every day
- City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif:
Mall timings: 10am to 1am every day
Restaurants and cafes: 10am to 2am every day
- Dubai Festival City Mall:
Retail shops: 10am to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday
Restaurants and cafes: 10am to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday, 10am to 1am Thursday to Saturday
- Dubai Hills Mall:
Retail Shops: 10am to midnight everyday
Restaurants, cafes and food court: 10am to 1am everyday
- Mercato:
Timings: From 10am until 11pm for the month of Ramadan. Some outlets may open until 2am
- Al Seef and Al Khawaneej Walk:
Retail Shops: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Sunday to Saturday 10 am to 1AM
Restaurant & Cafes: Monday to Friday 10am to 12am, Sunday to Saturday 10am to 1am
- City Walk:
Retail Shops: Sunday to Saturday 10am to 12am
Restaurant & Cafes: Sunday to Saturday 10am to 1am
- La Mer:
Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am
Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 1am
- The Beach:
Retail Shops: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 12am
Restaurants and Cafes: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday to Saturday 10am to 1am
