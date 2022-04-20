Early Eidiya as Al Ghurair Centre rings in Ramadan with prizes and offers galore
The month-long Ramadan in the UAE is approaching the halfway mark as those practicing Islam count their blessings and partake in the spirit of giving this Holy Month.
Beyond the fasting and charitable endeavours that build resilience and willpower, the rigours of Ramadan among the faithful are eased and balanced by being surrounded by family and friends. Evenings are time to come together over sweets, fried and baked dishes before Iftar meals are served. Gifting means clothes and jewellery are mostly in demand.
The fashion retail industry focuses on modest clothing while the hospitality industry offers a wide variety of Iftar deals.
Centrepoint, which operates four brands - Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart and Lifestyle - see Ramadan as a time for celebration. They have tagged their Made for Ramadan promotion as 'Together is Everything'.
Anda Dalati, Deputy General Manager of Marketing at Centrepoint, says "true wealth is found in the spirit of togetherness".
For bakery giants Bloomsbury's and American casual diner chain Denny's, also located in Al Ghurair Centre, Ramadan has also meant a slight change in their modus operandi.
Bloomsbury's, is set to make this Ramadan a trending one. Alex Sajan, Vice President at Tablez Food Company which operates Bloomsbury's, says; the customer is the king", and a specially curated menu costing AED45 and gift hampers are among products for all types of customers at attractive price points.
"The food industry is very dynamic and all out products have to be relevant, delicious and extremely healthy. All our food products are organically made from scratch by our bakery chefs. This year, we have opted-in for sugar-free and healthy options in Ramadan gifting scenario which we have also tried to be extremely cost-effective. Health on Budget is one thing that we are trying to highlight more," Sajan adds.
Jonathan Fernandes, Marketing Executive for fast fashion retailer Forever 21, reflects Ramadan as a time of gift-giving, but "also a unique experience for non-Muslims". While their range rolls out modest clothing, Fernandes says sales promotions add more brand visibility at such times.
Hanayen is also excited about its newest collection, which the outlet has been eager to release. Ali Khalil, the General Manager at Hanayen, said: "This Ramadan is different especially after the last two years of pandemic restriction. This year we had the time to create our biggest collection.
“Previously it was predominantly black and white with more classic light pastel shades. But this year, we have more colours moving in with sharper silhouettes - the irreplaceable classics as well as modern designs in an interesting blend." To capitalise on the footfall, Hanayen is offering best-buy offers of up to 75 percent discount. Many other retailers have highlighted their offers and promotions (check below).
Al Ghurair Centre is also on its own three-pronged promotional drive along with three areas with Ramadan decor in the mall. Each week, mall-goers can click a selfie with the Ramadan decor as backdrop, post it on their socials, tag @alghuraircentre and #TheCentre to win a Tissot watch.
Starting April 15, Rivoli will run a month-long campaign through a scratch-and-win competition for amazing discount prizes.
As part of the Dubai Shopping Malls Group, Al Ghurair Centre is running a Spend and Win campaign ahead of Eid Al Fitr. Starting April 22 and until the second day of Eid, customers can spend AED 100 or more and win up to 200,000 in cash as Eidiya. Cash prizes in denominations of AED 3000, 5000 and 10,000 are up for grabs for a total of 46 winners.
It's raining offers
Fashion - Adidas has a 50-70% sale; Minutes are giving 20% off on personalised engraving on items; Select brands at Rivoli eyewear start from only AED 299 and 349 for a blue-cut lend frame with free eye tests; At Springfield, you can mix and match two items for AED 300 or Buy 2 Get 1 Free on women's collection; Hanayen has best-buy offers of up to 75% off on select items in its Ramadan fashion range.
Lifestyle - Lifestyle fine jewelry are giving a flat 50% off on diamonds, Daiso has a Ramadan home decoration collection, additionally, Lovisa have a scheme for any 5 fashion jewelry items for only AED 49
Health and beauty - Flormar cosmetics offer 25-50% off; Get a Reed diffuser free at The Face Shop on shopping for AED 350 or more and a complimentary skin analysis without any purchase; For those fasting with weight loss as additional motivation, Dr Nutrition is giving up to full cash back for customers buying packages and achieve 12% results within 30 days while offering half-price and discounted packages up to 50%
Food and hospitality - Goes without saying all deals revolve around iftars and sharing meals as set menus. Bloomsburys have an Iftar deal for AED 45 besides some exclusive deserts at its bakery; For AED 69 at Denny's, you get lentil soup, main course and a berry pancake treat; Irresistible offers at Jollibee include Ramadan meals starting at AED30. Also bringing you the real deal: The one and only Peach Mango Pie has finally made it to #TheCentre. Meals include (Chickenjoy / Spaghetti, Chicken burger or Burgersteak, Peach Mango Pie and drink); A Big Feast at McDonalds gets you a signature burger, spicy McChicken, nuggets, Vimto or Sprite for a drink and a choco pie - all for AED 30 for a limited time; Wingstop gives you wings at just AED 2 with its meals; An iftar menu at Farsi comes at AED 50; Manoushe Street are serving various meals and bundle offers with the choice of Manoushe coming with a side, drink and complimentary dates for AED 29 or wrap boxes for AED 8.
