UAE: Sheikha Fatima receives wife of Syrian President

Asma Al Asad thanks UAE for its support during the recent earthquake

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and his wife Asma visit an injured girl who survived the earthquake. — Reuters file

By Wam Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 8:13 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 8:31 PM

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), received Asma Al Assad, wife of the Syrian President on Sunday.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Fatima wished the Syrian first lady a successful visit to the UAE. Sheikha Fatima offered condolences and solace to Asma Al Assad for the victims of the recent earthquake in Syria.

Sheikha Fatima and the wife of the Syrian President discussed opportunities to develop cooperation between the two countries in various aspects related to the family, childhood and women's empowerment to serve their society and country. Asma Al Assad praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima in supporting women and developing their capabilities, in addition to caring for childhood and strengthening the role of the family by providing various capabilities to ensure cohesion and stability.

She also appreciated the attention Sheikha Fatima is giving to humanitarian issues and the specific initiatives that she patronised in this regard. Asma also hailed the UAE's support to Syria during the earthquake and the victims, especially its urgent response by sending specialised rescue teams and providing medical treatment to those injured by hosting them in the UAE's hospitals. Sheikha Fatima hosted a banquet in honour of Asma Al Assad and her delegation.