UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developments

By Wam Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 8:06 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 8:10 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bashar Al Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, today discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation and constructive joint work which would contribute to achieving their mutual interests.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Watan, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Syrian President and his delegation at his second country.

He pointed out that the visit is in the the same month as last year's visit made by the Syrian President.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to the Syrian President and the people of Syria for the earthquake victims.

He emphasised his confidence in Syria's ability and the determination of its people to overcome this ordeal and move Syria to a new era.

