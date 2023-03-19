UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss relations, latest regional developments

Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Bashar Al Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, today discussed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation and constructive joint work which would contribute to achieving their mutual interests.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Watan, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Syrian President and his delegation at his second country.
He pointed out that the visit is in the the same month as last year's visit made by the Syrian President.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed offered his condolences to the Syrian President and the people of Syria for the earthquake victims.
He emphasised his confidence in Syria's ability and the determination of its people to overcome this ordeal and move Syria to a new era.
ALSO READ:
Some tips on how to withstand the annoyance of high-pressure salespeople
The two-day family festival, which is running until March 19, will also feature cooking competitions and comedy shows
More than 500 volunteers, representing 11 government and private entities, participated in activities at Umm Suqeim Beach, Al Mamzar Beach and Al Qudra Lakes, among others
Ministry says the step was taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies
The team aims to engage the community and foster the next generation of marine scientists in country
House of Wisdom Network to expand the reach of books to a wider cross-section of the community
Staff members described Caina as a humble, generous and kind person with outstanding personal achievements
He received a certificate of appreciation and a privilege card from the authorities