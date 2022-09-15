UAE: Army officer helps expat fix flat tyre on busy road, video goes viral

The mother of two has been powering Dubai's innovation with DIFC's Fintech Hive, which has accelerated more than 200 startups since its inception
Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has praised an army officer who helped a woman fix her punctured tyre.
Sheikh Saif shared the viral video onto his Instagram stories.
A woman can be heard speaking in Urdu when the video starts out, filming an officer dressed in UAE Armed Forces uniform with the UAE flag proudly displayed on his right arm.
"Look at the UAE army, at how much they help us," she says, adding that the officer stopped of his own volition to help her when he saw her stranded on the roadside.
The officer smilingly identifies himself as Saalim when the lady asks for his name.
The woman says she salutes the UAE army multiple times throughout the video and profusely thanks the officer as well.
"May Allah keep him happy," she says.
