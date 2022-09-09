Birthday wish granted: 4-year-old becomes Dubai Police officer for a day

The boy was also surprised and entertained by a special K9 show

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 3:29 PM

Dubai Police surprised a 4-year-old boy on his birthday by appointing him a police officer for one day and giving him a ride in one of the force's luxury police patrols.

The kind gesture is part of Dubai Police's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

Salem Al Muheri was welcomed at the Dubai Police General HQ and was gifted a police uniform. He was also offered a ride in one of Dubai Police's luxury police patrols.

Salem was surprised and entertained by a special K9 show by the Security Inspection Department (K9) at Dubai Police.

The child's parents expressed gratitude to the police for their swift and generous response and for fulfilling their child's wish.

Major Ali Youssef Yaqoub, Head of the Cultural Diversity Section at the Security Awareness Department, stressed the Dubai Police's keenness to enhance security and safety and instil happiness among community members, especially the youth.

He added that the force is also keen on carrying out several events and activities, including Dubai Police's mascots Mansour and Amna, luxury patrols, K9 shows, and Dubai Mounted Police shows, to entertain and educate children.

