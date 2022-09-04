Watch: Emirates air hostess delighted as infant son surprises her on board Dubai-bound flight

Adorable video has garnered over 16,000 likes on Instagram

Sun 4 Sep 2022

Scanning passports and boarding passes is part of a flight attendant’s job. However, this viral video of an Emirates air hostess checking a little flyer’s documents is truly special and will melt your heart.

The video shows the air hostess receive the “biggest VIP” of her life – her son.

Published by flygirl_trigirl on her Instagram account, the video shows the Dubai-based airline’s air hostess stooping down to receive the little boy and welcome him onboard. She then asks the little boy to hug her, which he does happily.

“Wow, thank you so much … Hi!” says the mom to the little boy. “Give me a hug.”

She asks the little boy to wave and say goodbye to the camera. The little cutie waves smilingly and then he’s guided to his seat.

"The biggest VIP I've ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai – my son," says flygirl_trigirl on her Instagram account.

The video awed the viewers and attracted over 16,200 likes and more than 140 comments.

"Added you after seeing your post. You are so humble," says Instagram user syed.zain2.

"So adorable, can watch it whole day," exclaims another Instagram user edwinn-cyrus.

"What else a young mother can expect from her little one. Really amazing and adorable. God bless both the mother and the kid abundantly," says rnavaneetha_krishinan.

"So cute… you can't get another more important VIP," says plan_2000.

"The best video that I have ever seen recently really," exclaims poursoltanchris.

