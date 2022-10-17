UAE: Sheikh Mohamed holds phone call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky

The President stressed that the Emirates will exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis

By WAM Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 11:56 PM

UAE's President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine.

During the call, the two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries, in addition to developments in the Ukraine crisis and the importance of de-escalation and reducing tensions through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed that the UAE will exert all possible efforts to prevent the worsening of the crisis and help foster an atmosphere conducive to de-escalation and negotiations for the benefit of all parties.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed underscored that the Ukraine crisis has a serious impact, not only on Ukraine and Russia but also on the rest of the world, as it poses challenges to the global economy and international peace and security.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed thanked President Zelensky for his confidence in the UAE's efforts to mediate on humanitarian issues, food security, and other matters. He also underscored the UAE's readiness to continue its efforts and support initiatives to mitigate the humanitarian and economic impact of the crisis.

He and President Zelensky congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Ukraine, expressing their wishes for the two countries' relations to continue prospering to serve mutual interests and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

ALSO READ: