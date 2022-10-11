UAE President meets Putin as he arrives in Russia

The UAE's foreign ministry said that the President's visit to St Petersburg aims to help reach 'effective political solutions' to the Ukrainian crisis

Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 4:53 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 5:06 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, landed in Russia, on Tuesday — for a visit that seeks to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis.

Upon his arrival in St. Petersburg, Sheikh Mohamed met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed several issues of mutual concern, including the Ukraine crisis, and the importance of engaging in dialogue to reduce tensions and arrive at a diplomatic solution," the UAE President said in a tweet.

The UAE's foreign ministry on Monday said that with the visit, the country "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security", according to state agency Wam.

The country underscored its readiness to support efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine, reiterating its position calling for diplomacy, dialogue and respect for the rules and principles of international law.

