Sheikh Mohamed condoles with Erdogan over victims of Turkey mine explosion

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, during which he offered his sincere condolences over the victims of the explosion that occurred in a mine in the northern state of Bartın. The blast killed at least 41 people.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE's solidarity with Turkey’s government and its people, praying to Allah Almighty to grant families of the victims patience and solace, and the injured a speedy recovery.
Erdoğan thanked Sheikh Mohamed for his heartfelt sympathies and wished the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.
Erdogan, who visited the accident site on Saturday afternoon, announced that the last missing person was found dead, raking the toll to 41.
“Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one. He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41,” he said, ending rescue operations more than 20 hours after the deadly explosion.
