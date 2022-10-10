Look: Sheikh Mohamed reaches Belgrade, meets President Vucic

The UAE President will visit Russia to meet Putin on Tuesday

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed with Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 9:59 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 10:50 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Monday. The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation.

They also discussed opportunities to extend their cooperation so as to serve their mutual interests within the framework of their comprehensive strategic partnership as well as a number of regional and international issues and developments of mutual interest during a working visit in Belgrade.

President Vucic welcomed the visit of His Highness and his accompanying delegation to Serbia, stressing that the visit provides a strong impetus for the development of strong bilateral relations.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the Serbian President reviewed various aspects of economic, commercial and political cooperation.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohamed said they discussed growing bilateral ties during the meeting.

“I was pleased to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic in the Serbian capital of Belgrade today. We discussed the growing bilateral ties between our two countries and explored opportunities to further strengthen them both now and in the future,” he said.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, and stressed the need for joint action to support peace, stability and development at the regional and global level.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides affirmed their shared interest in continuing communication and constructive work at all levels to strengthen UAE-Serbian relations, especially in light of their efforts to build sustainable model economic partnerships in line with development priorities.

The President arrived earlier in the day at Belgrade Airport, where he was received by the Serbian President.

Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception upon his arrival at the Serbian Presidential Palace, where the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and Serbia were played. After that, His Highness, accompanied by the Serbian President, inspected the guard of honour, which lined up to salute His Highness. Sheikh Mohamed then shook hands with senior Serbian officials while the Serbian President shook hands with the delegation accompanying His Highness.

Sheikh Mohamed will visit Russia on Tuesday, during which he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will discuss the friendly relations between the UAE and Russia along with a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.