UAE President's visit to Russia to help find a solution to Ukrainian crisis

Some cars drove against the traffic on busy roads
The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported.
The ministry added that UAE "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, reduce humanitarian repercussions, and reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security."
The UAE underscored its readiness to support efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the crisis in Ukraine, reiterating its position calling for diplomacy, dialogue and respect for the rules and principles of international law.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement that the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia tomorrow, is part of the UAE's continuous endeavour to contribute to achieving security and stability in the region and the world, and to enhance fruitful and constructive cooperation with regional and international powers, in addition to communicating with all parties concerned in the Ukraine crisis to help reach effective political solutions.
The Ministry indicated that the bilateral talks will address the latest developments related to the crisis in Ukraine, as the country seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military escalation, and the humanitarian repercussions, and to reach a political settlement to achieve global peace and security.
ALSO READ:
Some cars drove against the traffic on busy roads
The competition will challenge amateur and professional runners from the UAE to run up 52 floors
It will seat seven people, and will stop at nine locations including Yas Island, Ferrari World and W Hotel
The emirate has created a highly realistic metaverse ecosystem using a combination of real-world 3D videography and advanced generative AI
Organised in the emirate in time for the festive season, the event allowed women entrepreneurs to showcase their products
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed will discuss bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin
With over 5,000 exhibitors participating and two million sqft of exhibition space, thousands of visitors are expected to attend
Dubai Municipality is in the process of planning low-altitude air corridors and vertiports for unmanned aerial vehicles, like drones, in the city