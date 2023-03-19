UAE: Second 'guaranteed' weekly millionaire crowned in Mahzooz draw

The award recognises G42’s ability to share content that engages with audiences online, showcasing job opportunities
The 120th weekly Mahzooz draw saw its second guaranteed winner take home Dh1 million as part of its newly launched prizes, with an additional 1,420 participants taking home Dh1,548,000.
While the new top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 27 participants matched four out five numbers, sharing the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh7,407 each. 1,392 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received Dh250 each.
As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 120th draw awarded Pradeep from India the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.
Residents looking to participate in the draw, held live every Saturday at 9pm, can enter by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, and entering the weekly draw. This weekly draw consists of two draws: the Grand Draw, which gives residents a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million, and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
The award recognises G42’s ability to share content that engages with audiences online, showcasing job opportunities
Ministry says companies should inform the employees about their rights and duties as stated in the job contract
Regional favourites will be produced in new factory at Dubai Industrial City
Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars will be visible in sky shortly after sunset
World Sleep Day highlights the benefits of proper rest at night
New app allows people to have items from over 150 stores delivered to their doors in minutes
The Emirate has been recognised as Cultural Capital of the Arab World by Unesco
Findings from new study hold the potential to guide the creation of new technologies to utilise naturally occurring sources of water