UAE: Second 'guaranteed' weekly millionaire crowned in Mahzooz draw

The new top prize of Dh20 million, however, is yet to be claimed

By Web Desk Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 11:04 AM

The 120th weekly Mahzooz draw saw its second guaranteed winner take home Dh1 million as part of its newly launched prizes, with an additional 1,420 participants taking home Dh1,548,000.

While the new top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, 27 participants matched four out five numbers, sharing the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh7,407 each. 1,392 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received Dh250 each.

As part of Mahzooz's revamped prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 120th draw awarded Pradeep from India the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million.

Residents looking to participate in the draw, held live every Saturday at 9pm, can enter by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, and entering the weekly draw. This weekly draw consists of two draws: the Grand Draw, which gives residents a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million, and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

