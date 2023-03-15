UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million, becomes Mahzooz Draw's first 'guaranteed millionaire'

‘I Found Myself’ is a special programme that will showcase these inspirational success stories
UAE's Mahzooz draw has announced its first guaranteed millionaire at the 119th weekly draw – an Indian national named Dipish. The expat, who lives in Abu Dhabi, took home the raffle prize of Dh1,000,000 on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
The 38-year-old graphic designer who works for a large supermarket chain, is the father of a six-year-old daughter. March 11 was just another regular day in the weekend, he says, until he got an email from Mahzooz informing him of his Dh1 million win. While he was casually checking his inbox that evening, he was overjoyed to see an email from Mahzooz announcing him as a millionaire. At first, he couldn’t believe his good fortune, so he asked his wife and friends to confirm the news through the Mahzooz website and its social media pages.
Having lived in the UAE for the past 14 years, Dipish always had an inkling that the UAE would one day give him the miracle he had always hoped for. "I am absolutely delighted and still gathering my emotions and thoughts to process the big news. Although I have previously won smaller prizes with Mahzooz, I have never been awarded anything this significant.
My plans on how to utilise this windfall are still unclear, but I know I want to use some of it to pay off my financial obligations. This is undoubtedly a true blessing.
In the same draw, 25 other participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh8,000 each. 1,030 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received Dh250 each.
ALSO READ:
‘I Found Myself’ is a special programme that will showcase these inspirational success stories
Adeeb Sami suffered serious injuries in the Christchurch mass shooting that claimed the lives of 51 people, including many of his close friends
It travels freely inside the transmission pipes at around 3 kilometres per hour and can inspect over 35km in one day without affecting the water flow
It is crucial to overcome the humanitarian crisis that the world faces today, he added, speaking at the DIHAD Conference and Exhibition on Tuesday
Project is an innovative addition to the efforts of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi in marine ecosystem preservation and rehabilitation
Event promotes larger national vision to promote an active lifestyle
The words appear at the corner of phone screens where the name of the service provider is usually placed
The initiative aims at supporting the businesswomen community in the emirate and enabling startups to expand their reach