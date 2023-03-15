UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million, becomes Mahzooz Draw's first 'guaranteed millionaire'

An additional 25 other participants split the second prize of Dh200,000 this week

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM

UAE's Mahzooz draw has announced its first guaranteed millionaire at the 119th weekly draw – an Indian national named Dipish. The expat, who lives in Abu Dhabi, took home the raffle prize of Dh1,000,000 on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The 38-year-old graphic designer who works for a large supermarket chain, is the father of a six-year-old daughter. March 11 was just another regular day in the weekend, he says, until he got an email from Mahzooz informing him of his Dh1 million win. While he was casually checking his inbox that evening, he was overjoyed to see an email from Mahzooz announcing him as a millionaire. At first, he couldn’t believe his good fortune, so he asked his wife and friends to confirm the news through the Mahzooz website and its social media pages.

Having lived in the UAE for the past 14 years, Dipish always had an inkling that the UAE would one day give him the miracle he had always hoped for. "I am absolutely delighted and still gathering my emotions and thoughts to process the big news. Although I have previously won smaller prizes with Mahzooz, I have never been awarded anything this significant.

My plans on how to utilise this windfall are still unclear, but I know I want to use some of it to pay off my financial obligations. This is undoubtedly a true blessing.

In the same draw, 25 other participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh8,000 each. 1,030 other winners matched three out of five numbers, and received Dh250 each.

