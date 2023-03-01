UAE: Filipino saleswoman wins Dh10-million grand prize in Mahzooz draw

The two most common chronic respiratory diseases are asthma and COPD – both affecting the airways in the lungs
A 40-year-old Filipina sales promoter — who used to borrow Dh10 to Dh100 from friends during difficult times — has become a multi-millionaire overnight after winning the whopping Dh10-million grand prize at the recent Super Saturday Draws by Mahzooz.
Wearing a blue denim jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans, Arlene, who has been living in Abu Dhabi for 12 years, met reporters on Wednesday during the ceremonial turnover of her cheque.
Arlene is the second Filipino expatriate to become a multi-millionaire overnight this year. In late January, Filipino expatriate and store manager Russel Reyes Tuazon, 34, won Dh15 million in another raffle draw.
According to Mahzooz, five Filipinos, including Arlene, have become multi-millionaires since the inception of Mahzooz draw in 2021.
“Filipinos are the second largest group of participants for Mahzooz,” noted Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz, adding: “A total of 50,000 Filipinos won prizes ranging from Dh350 to Dh10 million, for a total of over Dh62 million.”
Arlened matched five out of the five winning numbers (9, 10, 13, 28, 29). She has been participating in Mahzooz for over a year, buying one ticket consistently every week.
More details to follow.
