UAE: Expat wins Dh23 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Many other senior Emirati officials paid respect to the former minister, who was also among the founding members of Etisalat by e&
Ranjit Kumar Pal, a Nepali expat based in Qatar, won Dh23 million in the Series 248 of Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi.
Pal won with his ticket number 232936, which was bought on January 16.
He provided two contact numbers while buying the ticket but both were constantly busy as the show host tried to call him.
“His friends are already calling him,” host Richard said.
“It’s been three months now that we haven’t been able to get hold of the winner on the night.”
The next month’s draw will be held on March 3 with a grand prize of Dh15 million.
Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport
Official says that the department is always ready to carry out its routine tasks and to respond to emergencies as well
It has conducted tests for several events such as Expo 2020, Dubai World Cup, Dubai Food Festival, and more
Residents said the shorter workweek has helped them strike a better work-life balance and allowed them to pursue hobbies and personal projects
Programme focuses on three strategic clusters — economic growth, social development, sustainability, and infrastructure
The initiative will support in building a new generation of scientists, researchers and dreamers who will contribute to the Emirates' space programme
The group plans to forge more partnerships and support various climate action initiatives beyond COP28, with an aim to help the UAE meet sustainability goals
The true beauty of the emirate isn't in how the city looks but in how its people behave, said General Lt Al Marri