UAE: Expat wins Dh23 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Hosts tried to call him but he was not picking up his phone

Supplied photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 8:41 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Feb 2023, 9:21 PM

Ranjit Kumar Pal, a Nepali expat based in Qatar, won Dh23 million in the Series 248 of Big Ticket raffle draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Pal won with his ticket number 232936, which was bought on January 16.

He provided two contact numbers while buying the ticket but both were constantly busy as the show host tried to call him.

“His friends are already calling him,” host Richard said.

“It’s been three months now that we haven’t been able to get hold of the winner on the night.”

The next month’s draw will be held on March 3 with a grand prize of Dh15 million.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport

ALSO READ: