UAE: Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain wins Dh35 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

The draw hosts were unable to reach MD Raifel over the phone even after trying multiple times

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 8:30 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 8:46 PM

In the first Big Ticket raffle draw of the New Year, a Bangladeshi expat won Dh35 million in the Series 247 held in Abu Dhabi. MD Raifel from Al Ain won the biggest-ever grand prize with ticket number 043678. He bought the ticket on December 10, 2022.

However, the draw hosts could not reach him over the phone after multiple attempts. The organisers said they would continue to try and get in touch with him until they contact the new millionaire.

And for those who missed out this time around, the next draw for Dh23 million will be held on February 3. People who purchase a ticket throughout this month will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24-carat gold every week.

In addition to the grand prize, a second prize amount of Dh1 million will be announced, as well as a third prize amount of Dh100,000 fourth prize amount of Dh50,000.

The ticket price for the ‘Big Ticket Millionaire’ is Dh500. If you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket absolutely free.

Also, customers who purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets will have the opportunity to win a Range Rover on February 3. The cost of one ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150, and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.

Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

ALSO READ: