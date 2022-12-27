Qatar-based storekeeper wins 1kg of 24-carat gold in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

The expat plans to invest his winnings into his twin daughters’ futures

Qatar resident Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan won 1kg of 24-carat gold and was the third lucky individual to take home the guaranteed prize during the third weekly e-draw. Throughout December, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw gives customers a chance to walk away with 1kg of gold every week.

Suman took advantage of Big Ticket’s “buy two, get one free” offer to make his purchase on December 17 with 10 of his colleagues. After hearing about Big Ticket, he started purchasing tickets and has been doing so every month for the past year.

Overjoyed, he told Big Ticket’s representatives that he hadn’t expected to win the gold prize and plans to invest his winnings into his twin daughters’ futures.

Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan. Photo: Supplied

Big Ticket’s “Big Festive Week,” running from the December 25 until 31, offers customers additional opportunities to win big. Anyone who purchases two raffle tickets will receive an additional two tickets to the upcoming live draw and have a higher chance to take home the biggest guaranteed cash prize amount yet of Dh35 million.

Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the final week of December are also automatically entered into the final weekly electronic draw that will see the last winner of the year take home 1kg of 24-carat gold.

People have until December 31 to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

