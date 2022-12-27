Qatar-based storekeeper wins 1kg of 24-carat gold in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Legal action will be taken against the violator under Section 27 "B" of the Federal Traffic Law
Qatar resident Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan won 1kg of 24-carat gold and was the third lucky individual to take home the guaranteed prize during the third weekly e-draw. Throughout December, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw gives customers a chance to walk away with 1kg of gold every week.
Suman took advantage of Big Ticket’s “buy two, get one free” offer to make his purchase on December 17 with 10 of his colleagues. After hearing about Big Ticket, he started purchasing tickets and has been doing so every month for the past year.
Overjoyed, he told Big Ticket’s representatives that he hadn’t expected to win the gold prize and plans to invest his winnings into his twin daughters’ futures.
Big Ticket’s “Big Festive Week,” running from the December 25 until 31, offers customers additional opportunities to win big. Anyone who purchases two raffle tickets will receive an additional two tickets to the upcoming live draw and have a higher chance to take home the biggest guaranteed cash prize amount yet of Dh35 million.
Customers of Big Ticket who purchase raffle tickets during the final week of December are also automatically entered into the final weekly electronic draw that will see the last winner of the year take home 1kg of 24-carat gold.
People have until December 31 to make their purchases online at www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.
ALSO READ:
Legal action will be taken against the violator under Section 27 "B" of the Federal Traffic Law
The authority has shared an emergency contact number for those in need of assistance
The unstable conditions continue from yesterday, leading to an overcast morning and puddles on the streets
The show at The Beach, JBR, and Bluewaters Island at 7pm and 10pm gives viewers glimpses of Dubai at present and what it would be in 2040
This budget was based on strengthening the financial foundations to enhance economic competitiveness, and cultural, scientific and tourism leadership
Flagship event of the Indian government to see over 700 people as part of the delegation
Ambassador Nusseibeh warned that the decision will impede the provision of humanitarian relief in the country when two-thirds of Afghanistan's population is in need of assistance, 6 million are at risk of starvation
From January 1, private sector companies with 50 or more employees must ensure 2 per cent of their staff are Emiratis