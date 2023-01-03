UAE: Dh351-million Mahzooz prize money changed hundreds of lives in 2 years

In 2022 there were 10 multi-millionaires, including the first female top prize winner, who claimed a whopping Dh10 million in December

By Web Desk Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 1:54 PM

With 116 Fantastic Friday and Super Saturday draws, Mahzooz changed lives of hundreds of winners and announced 10 multi-millionaires in 2022 alone. This brings the total number of Mahzooz millionaires to 31 in two years and in total, over 217,000 winners have collectively taken home Dh351,000,000 prize money.

In 2022, Mahzooz witnessed 40,000 female winners, including the first female top prize victor, who claimed a whopping Dh10 million in December 2022.

The addition of the Fantastic Friday Draw doubles participants' chances of winning as they have the advantage of two separate chances to win extremely large sums of money, twice a week, for the same purchase of one bottle of water.

“The pursuit of greatness has been a defining element of Mahzooz's journey, and 2022 has been a year of momentous milestone after milestone that we're proud of," says Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz.

"Our customers lie at the heart of all that we do at Mahzooz, so we're always innovating and thinking of fresh ways to add value to their lives. Looking back is a great way to recap and take stock of our milestones but Mahzooz is all about the future and creating a better tomorrow for our participants. We will build on the success of 2022 to make 2023 a year of more winners, more prize money, more success, and more dreams realized," Samji concludes.

How to participate

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.

The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

