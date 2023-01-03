UAE: Big Ticket announces Dh23-million grand prize

The maximum temperatures will be 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai; light to moderate winds will blow
Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket will be offering Dh23 million as prize money for its next raffle draw on February 3.
People who purchase a ticket throughout this month will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week.
In addition to the grand prize, a second prize amount of Dh1 million will be announced, as well as a third prize amount of Dh100,000, fourth prize amount of Dh50,000.
The ticket price for the ‘Big Ticket Millionaire’ is Dh500. If you buy two tickets, you get a third ticket for free.
Significantly, there will be the record-breaking Dh35 million raffle draw to be held this evening.
All these draws can be watched live in-person by attending the free outdoor event held next to the arrivals hall at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 7.30pm, or by logging onto Big Ticket’s official YouTube channel and new Facebook page.
Also, customers who purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets will have the opportunity to win a Range Rover on February 3. The cost of one ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, anyone who purchases two tickets will get one for free.
Ticket purchases can be made online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
