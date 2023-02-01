UAE: Filipino office boy wins Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw, plans to invest in mango farm

Another Filipino expat and a Nepali worker also won the prize and plan to use the money in business back home

Three expats, two Filipinos and one Nepali, have won Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz's Super Saturday draws. All three of them plan to get involved in farming or business projects back home.

Marc

Marc is a 35-year-old Filipino national who has lived in the UAE for three years and works as a weighing bridge operator for a recycling company in Sharjah. He has participated in Mahzooz draws at least 70 times. Despite his persistence, the expat admits that he was pleasantly surprised to learn of his win on Saturday night from a friend.

Marc said, "I am ecstatic. This victory has convinced me and my family that Mahzooz fulfils one’s dreams. I hope to buy a plot of land back home for my family with a portion of the win and invest the rest in setting up a small business”.

Kervin

Kervin, another 35-year-old Filipino, has been living in the UAE for seven years and working as an office boy at a jewellery store in Dubai. He says that he is still perplexed by what happened on Saturday night.

"As a regular participant in Mahzooz, I am overjoyed to have won. When my old school classmate informed me that I had won, I checked my Mahzooz account to reconfirm, and was so taken aback that I started crying with joy. I couldn't sleep that night". Kervin, who lost his father last year, has not been able to see his family in the Philippines for four years. He was relieved to see his mother smile after such a long time when he told her of his big win. Kervin intends to use a portion of his win to invest in a mango farm back home.

Faguni

The third raffle draw winner is Faguni, a 46-year-old Nepalese father of two. An Abu Dhabi-based worker who has been living in the UAE for the past 11 years, Faguni has participated in Mahzooz every week for more than a year. "This magnificent reward will change my life for the better. I have often participated in the draw, but it was a pleasant surprise to win. I want to thank Mahzooz for such a great reward", he says. Faguni intends to use his win to purchase land in Nepal for vegetable cultivation.

