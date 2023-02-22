Dubai: 3 Filipina expats win Dh300,000 in Mahzooz draw

One of them is a mother who is planning to buy new clothes for her two children as soon as she gets the cash

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 12:24 PM

All three winners of the last Mahzooz raffle draw are Filipinas living in the UAE, taking home Dh100,000 each.

They may not have matched the five winning numbers but their tickets were picked during the draw for the guaranteed Dh300,000 prize.

One of the winners, Jebel, is a 34-year-old mother of two who has been in the UAE for the past 10 years, working as a customer service representative in Dubai.

Jebel is a regular participant in Mahzooz, and takes part in the draws every weekend. She entered the last draw like she normally does but was shocked to see her name and respective ID among the winners.

Asked what she would do with the money, she shared her modest dreams: New clothes for her two little children and a small business back home in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Lolyn — a personal driver in Fujairah who has lived in the UAE for the past 17 years — chose her numbers on a whim after participating for only a few times.

After hearing from a friend that she had won, she couldn't sleep as he thought about all the things she could do with her winnings.

"I couldn't sleep the whole night. I was on cloud nine and couldn't stop smiling. I'm ecstatic! This money will be used to build a new house for my family back home. I have not yet informed my family of my victory, but I am confident they will be pleased. This money provides me with the opportunity to change my life," she said.

Aida, a 52-year-old mother to a 24-year-old daughter, was also extremely surprised.

"The UAE offered me the opportunity to work and save for my future and the future of my family; thanks to Mahzooz this prize money is indeed going to help me settle all of my financial liabilities," said the expat who has been living in Dubai for 13 years.

As many as 731 winners were rewarded over Dh1.5 million in cash prizes during the 116th Super Saturday draws. Ten shared the Dh1-million second prize, taking home Dh100,000 each.

ALSO READ: