UAE: Nepalese father-of-two participating for first time wins Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw

He plans to use his windfall to start his own business and provide a better education for his children – one of whom encouraged him to participate in the first place

Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 1:11 PM

Thousands of participants continue to win big at Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE.

During the 115th Super Saturday draws, as many as 1,847 winners were rewarded with Dh1,931,050 in cash prizes, 41 of whom shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000. As always, three lucky winners walked away with Dh100,000 each after winning the raffle draw prizes. Following the announcement of the results, the three winners spoke about how Mahzooz will allow them to achieve their dreams.

Gyan, a first-time participant expat living in Oman, is one of the three raffle winners. Originally from Nepal, the 49-year-old father of two who works in manual labor at a gas plant in Oman, couldn't believe his good fortune when he received a phone call from his daughter in Dubai informing him of his big win. Gyan was introduced to Mahzooz by his daughter, who is a regular participant, and finally decided to participate, for the first-time last Saturday. He had no idea that he would get lucky on his first try. Gyan plans to use his windfall to start his own business in Nepal and to provide a better education for his children.

Sameer, an Indian graphic designer who has spent the last six years working in Saudi Arabia, received a welcome surprise when he read the congratulatory email from Mahzooz. "This is a tremendous milestone for me; I feel very grateful to have won," he exclaimed. “I always purchase at least two bottles of water when I participate in Mahzooz, and this time, my habit has paid off. This money will help me with my upcoming wedding expenses.” The 32-year-old future groom plans to use his winnings to pay off his debt and secure some smart investments.

All of the raffle draw winners said they will keep participating in Mahzooz in the hopes of winning one of the top prizes of Dh10,000,000 at both the Fantastic Friday Epic draw and the Super Saturday draws.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws – the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws – by choosing two different sets of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh 1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350,000. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000.

The Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000.

