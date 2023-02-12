UAE: Indian, Nepalese expats win Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Watch: UAE President accepts condolences from sheikhs, Emiratis, guests over passing of Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi
Everyone extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased
Mahzooz’s 115th Super Saturday draws witnessed 1,847 participants take home Dh1,931,050 in total prize money. Operated by EWINGS, Mahzooz has created 31 multi-millionaires in a span of two years.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 41 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh24,390 each.
1,803 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Demelash from Ethiopia, Gyan from Nepal and Sameer from India.
Entrants can participate in the draw by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws – the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws – by choosing two different sets of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million the second prize of Dh1 million,D or the third prize of Dh350,000.
Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw, in which three guaranteed winners will each receive ADh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000 for no additional participation fee.
