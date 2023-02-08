UAE: Indian expat can 'finally get married' after winning Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize

Two Filipinos, who also won the raffle prize, say this 'big chunk' of money will change their lives

Allan, Mohammed, and Norwin

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 2:34 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 2:43 PM

Mohammed, a 32-year-old Indian office employee in the UAE, woke up to what could be the best day of his life last weekend as he learnt he won Dh100,000 in Mahzooz.

Thanks to this win, the expat said he may finally realise his aspirations of getting married this year and furnishing his house with the appliances he had dreamed to own. Before anything else, however, Mohammad said he would be rewarding himself with a new smartphone to celebrate his triumph.

The latest Mahzooz Super Saturday also saw two Filipinos take home Dh100,000 each as raffle draw winners.

Allan, a 34-year-old Filipino expat living in Oman for the past six years, never imagined that he would walk away with such a large amount of money.

He was tending to his chores at home when his friends and colleagues sent text messages informing him that he had won. Allan was left speechless and didn’t believe it until he verified his Mahzooz account. He plans on using a significant portion of the winnings to build a house and establish a small business in the Philippines.

According to Norwin, a fellow 41-year-old mechanical technician and father of four, the Dh100,000 prize money would help him and his family pay off debts and start a business."I'm ecstatic! This is a sizable chunk of money, that I never imagined would receive," said the expat who has been living in the UAE for the past 15 years.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via its website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws.

