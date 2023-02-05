UAE: Filipino, Indian expats take home Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

The raffle saw a total of 1,646 participants take home Dh1,860,000 collectively, with 43 more participants splitting Dh1 million between them

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:49 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 1:59 PM

Mahzooz’s 114th Super Saturday draw has, once again, changed the fortunes of several of its participants, and welcomed them into a new life. The draws witnessed 1,646 participants take home Dh1,860,000 in total prize money. Operated by Ewings, Mahzooz, the weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest payout in the UAE, has created 31 multi-millionaires in a span of two years.

While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 43 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh23,256 each.

1,600 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350,000 each. As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Allan and Norwin from the Philippines and Mohammad from India.

To become the next millionaire, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws – the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws –by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350,000. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000, for no additional participation fee.

ALSO READ: