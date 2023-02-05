UAE: Filipino, Indian expats take home Dh100,000 each in Mahzooz draw

At one point, Nick got an injury in the middle of the desert and had to fashion his socks into a bandage
Mahzooz’s 114th Super Saturday draw has, once again, changed the fortunes of several of its participants, and welcomed them into a new life. The draws witnessed 1,646 participants take home Dh1,860,000 in total prize money. Operated by Ewings, Mahzooz, the weekly draw with the most frequent and biggest payout in the UAE, has created 31 multi-millionaires in a span of two years.
While the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week, the draws saw as many as 43 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh23,256 each.
1,600 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350,000 each. As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Allan and Norwin from the Philippines and Mohammad from India.
To become the next millionaire, entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35, which enables them to enter multiple draws – the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws –by choosing two different set of numbers.
The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000, or the third prize of Dh350,000. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000, for no additional participation fee.
ALSO READ:
At one point, Nick got an injury in the middle of the desert and had to fashion his socks into a bandage
They exchange views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern and review relevant developments
At 9pm on Friday, passengers still await an alternative flight, which was reportedly scheduled for 9 pm and has been delayed to 1.50am on Saturday
He plans to send money back to his family in his home country
With major changes in tax slabs and tax regimes, it is expected to be a budget that will positively impact the middle- and lower-income segments
The decree lists out the conditions, requirements a non-Muslim couple needs to meet before they can get married in the emirate
This celestial object is now at its nearest point to earth — those who have seen it describe it as a speck that shined at magnitude 6.5 with a dust tail
'Sultan of Space' will be on the International Space Station during the Holy Month and Eid this year