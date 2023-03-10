UAE: Filipino, Lebanese expats reveal how they plan to spend Mahzooz prize money

One of them intends to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable causes and expand his business back home

By Web Desk Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM

Samuel from the Philippines and Albert from Lebanon, won in the Mahzooz 118th Super Saturday draw.

Samuel, a 25-year-old F&B Manager for a seafood restaurant, discovered Mahzooz a year ago after his cousin recommended it to him. Samuel's cousin haad alreaady taken home Dh100,000.

Samuel intends to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable causes, expand his business back home in the Philippines, and save the remainder for his future. Having had the good fortune to win similar draws back home, Samuel can often be found in his spare time writing out combinations for winning Mahzooz's most coveted grand prize and dreaming of becoming a millionaire one day.

Albert, a 48-year-old Lebanese expat and father of two who has been living in the UAE for ten years, realised he is one of the raffle draw winners of the 118th Mahzooz Super Saturday draws when he checked his email and took home Dh100,000.

The car salesman discovered Mahzooz recently and was pleasantly surprised by how engaging and simple the concept was, with only his fifth entry resulting in a win. He intends to donate the winnings to charity.

The 118th Super Saturday draws also saw as many as 22 participants match four out of five numbers and share the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh45,454 each. 1,360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. Mahzooz remains synonymous with opportunities and victories, providing its winners with contentment and hope for a better life.

