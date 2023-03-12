UAE: First 'guaranteed' weekly millionaire crowned in Mahzooz draw

The total prize money taken home by 1,056 participants stands at over Dh1.4 million

Supplied photo

Published: Sun 12 Mar 2023, 11:19 AM

The 119th weekly Mahzooz draw saw the first 'guaranteed' lucky winner take home Dh1 million, as part of a series of newly-launched prizes.

The draw has revamped its prizes, introducing a new feature where one participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week. The first such prize has gone to an Indian expat, Dipish.

A total of 1,056 participants won Dh1,457,500 in this draw, while the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week. The second prize of Dh200,000 went to 25 participants, and the third prize of Dh250 went to 1,030 participants.

The Saturday Mahzooz draw is held live at 9 pm. For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million, and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.

