UAE: First 'guaranteed' weekly millionaire crowned in Mahzooz draw

A whole lot of love and warm wishes are pouring in for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he turns 62 today
The 119th weekly Mahzooz draw saw the first 'guaranteed' lucky winner take home Dh1 million, as part of a series of newly-launched prizes.
The draw has revamped its prizes, introducing a new feature where one participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week. The first such prize has gone to an Indian expat, Dipish.
A total of 1,056 participants won Dh1,457,500 in this draw, while the top prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week. The second prize of Dh200,000 went to 25 participants, and the third prize of Dh250 went to 1,030 participants.
The Saturday Mahzooz draw is held live at 9 pm. For Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20 million, and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1 million every week to a 'guaranteed' millionaire-to-be.
ALSO READ:
A whole lot of love and warm wishes are pouring in for Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he turns 62 today
The Domestic Tax Residency allows a UAE tax resident to be exempted from paying double taxation in their home country as well as the UAE
As the nation pays tribute to the people's president today, get to know him better through this special list
According to one of the collectors, more than 15 tonnes of cardboard boxes are collected from Deira alone, on a daily basis
Country believes in importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries in region, says Dr Anwar Gargash
Authority urges residents to use footbridges and zebra crossings for their own safety
Week-long celebration of global music organised by Brand Dubai is being held at five Metro stations from March 6-12
Chief guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor commends founder for striving to provide 'cost-effective healthcare for all'