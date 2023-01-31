UAE scam alert: Ministry issues warning about electronic fraud, blackmail

It is compulsory for all medically fit Emirati men to complete national service for at least 11 months
The Ministry of Interior has warned the public of a new scam that involves residents getting fraudulent text messages and calls.
The phone calls and messages are sent by people who claim to work for the Ministry of Interior, and need to update the victim's personal information in the ministry's system. They request the victim to share the information in a text.
The Ministry stresses that it does not update residents' personal information via text. It urges the public to exercise caution when receiving suspicious calls or text messages.
