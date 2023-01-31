UAE scam alert: Ministry issues warning about electronic fraud, blackmail

The Ministry of Interior warns the public about a new scam in which residents receive a message that looks like it is from the ministry

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 4:10 PM

The Ministry of Interior has warned the public of a new scam that involves residents getting fraudulent text messages and calls.

The phone calls and messages are sent by people who claim to work for the Ministry of Interior, and need to update the victim's personal information in the ministry's system. They request the victim to share the information in a text.

The Ministry stresses that it does not update residents' personal information via text. It urges the public to exercise caution when receiving suspicious calls or text messages.

ALSO READ: