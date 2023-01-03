UAE scam alert: Authority warns residents of fake messages

Users advised to access official websites to avoid falling for online fraud

By Web Desk Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 10:44 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM

The authorities have warned residents to beware of fake messages from major courier companies.

The UAE Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) on Tuesday posted a message on social media alerting residents of a scam that makes users click on links to pay for delivery charges.

The authority has urged residents not to click or interact with any such links and to only connect with official websites for any services to avoid falling for online traps.

According to TDRA, necessary action has been taken to stop the source of the fake messages, and block all such links.

ALSO READ: