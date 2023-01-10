UAE: Man sues phone scammer after losing Dh52,000; court dismisses case

The fraudster asked victim for bank details, claiming that he had won a million-dollar prize, and took the money from his account

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 10:04 AM

An Al Ain resident who was defrauded of Dh52,000 in a phone scam after providing his bank account details to an unknown person, has had his civil lawsuit against the fraudster dismissed.

The court said he was negligent in providing his bank account details to an unknown person.

Official court documents stated that the man received a phone call from unknown person who lied to him that he had won a million-dollar prize.

The scammer, who claimed to be working for a big trading firm, asked the complainant to provide him with details of his bank account so he could have the cash prize transferred to his account.

Investigations revealed that after the complainant gave in his details, Dh52,000 was siphoned from his bank account.

He then reported the matter to authorities who investigated the case and apprehended the scammer.

During interrogations at police and public prosecution, the defendant denied defrauding the resident claiming that the money transferred to his bank account was in exchange for goods. He was then convicted of fraud.

The complainant filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant demanding that he is obliged to pay back the Dh52,000 he transferred from his bank account.

After looking into the case, the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance issued a ruling rejecting his lawsuit. The judge said the complainant was negligent when he provided details of his bank account and card to an unknown person.

