UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince hails President’s donations for homeland

The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases
UAE1 day ago
Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, hailed donations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the homeland and Emiratis.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said, “I extend thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for what he provides for this homeland and UAE citizens, and we are fully aware that we are at the top of his priorities and he will spare no effort to provide everything that would contribute to elevate the nation’s stature in time of prosperity and adversity. I wish him good luck as a leader and a father for this homeland.”
Meanwhile, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the completion of all housing grant applications submitted in previous years through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, at a total cost of around Dh2.3 billion.
The move is part of the initiatives of the UAE President and aligns with his keenness to enhance family stability for UAE citizens, as well as ensure decent living and improve the quality of life of UAE citizens.
ALSO READ:
The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has reported 13 patients with the viral zoonotic disease so far
UAE1 day ago
The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors
UAE1 day ago
At least 44 people, including 10 firefighters were killed in the blaze
UAE1 day ago
The officials will now ascertain offences, violations that fall under their jurisdiction
UAE1 day ago
Motorists urged to slow down when approaching crossing zones
UAE1 day ago
The centre will feature several fields and running tracks, along with food trucks and retail areas
UAE1 day ago
Prices slashed for all essential items for 10 days starting June 9
UAE1 day ago