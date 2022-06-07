UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince hails President’s donations for homeland

The move aligns with his keenness to enhance family stability for citizens

By Wam Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 8:58 AM

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, hailed donations of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the homeland and Emiratis.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said, “I extend thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for what he provides for this homeland and UAE citizens, and we are fully aware that we are at the top of his priorities and he will spare no effort to provide everything that would contribute to elevate the nation’s stature in time of prosperity and adversity. I wish him good luck as a leader and a father for this homeland.”

Meanwhile, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the completion of all housing grant applications submitted in previous years through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, at a total cost of around Dh2.3 billion.

The move is part of the initiatives of the UAE President and aligns with his keenness to enhance family stability for UAE citizens, as well as ensure decent living and improve the quality of life of UAE citizens.

