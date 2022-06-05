UAE President revives old traditions by visiting Rulers of emirates

Sheikh Mohamed also met with families and stopped by for photographs with residents

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited their Highnesses the Rulers of Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, as part of fraternal visits to emphasise the brotherly ties between the Rulers who work hand in hand to build the nation.

During the tour of the northern emirates, Sheikh Mohamed also met with families and stopped by for photographs with residents at Al Dhaid Fort, and Al Rafisah Dam outside Khor Fakkan.

By doing this, Sheikh Mohamed is reviving and following old traditions of visiting Rulers of other emirates and meeting UAE nationals, just like the UAE’s Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan used to do.

These visits help strengthen love, brotherhood and cooperation between the President and Rulers of other emirates, and the people of the UAE, while bolstering a sense of belonging among the leaders and people.

Taking to Twitter, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said: “In His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE.. is a symbolic leader. He revived the values of authenticity by visiting his brothers the rulers of other emirates and his people..He is an inspiration for generations. Parents will remain immortal with the kindness of their children.”

In Dubai, Sheikh Mohamed was greeted by his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai.

During the Saturday meeting, which took place at Zabeel Palace, their Highnesses had extreely cordial discussion and wished continued welfare, development, and progress for the nation, while reviewing several issues related to enhancing the comprehensive development drive that the country is witnessing.

On Saturday Sheikh Mohamed also visited His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

On Friday, Sheikh Mohamed met with His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah at the Al Badi Palace in Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman at the Ajman Rulers Court.

Affirming that the UAE is forging ahead confidently in delivering a bright future for its people and generations to come, their Highnesses said the UAE citizens are the mainstay of the national development drive, stressing that ensuring their quality of life, social welfare and economic well-being, while fulfilling their ambitions, investing in their capabilities and unleashing their potential across various sectors, remains on top of the UAE national priorities.

The two leaders noted that late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum had dedicated their lives to serving their homeland and fulfilling the ambitions of their people, affirming that nation-building and ensuring a decent life for the UAE people were at the heart of the Founding Fathers’ concerns out of their solid belief in the vital role played by the UAE citizens in ensuring sustainable development and preserving national gains.

The president was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.