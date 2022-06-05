UAE President orders completion of pending housing grant applications at cost of Dh2.3 billion

All applications under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme will be processed in the next five years, says minister

By Wam Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 8:29 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has ordered the completion of all housing grant applications submitted in previous years through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, at a total cost of around Dh2.3 billion.

The move is part of the Initiatives of the UAE President and aligns with his keenness to enhance family stability for UAE citizens, as well as ensure decent living and improve the quality of life of UAE citizens.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that under the initiative, all housing grant applications that are currently pending in the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme will be processed in the next five years. He explained that it includes housing grant applications submitted by applicants who are eligible under the programme's terms and conditions, and covers construction, upgrades and maintenance.

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the ministry will collaborate with the Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE President to implement Sheikh Mohamed's directives as per the timeframe of the five-year plan. He further added that this initiative is a testament to the UAE President's dedication to meeting the needs of citizens by enhancing their wellbeing, noting that the initiative complements the ministry's housing loans project, which was recently announced by the UAE Cabinet.

Al Mazrouei said that citizens are the UAE leadership's top priority, with housing projects being a top priority since the establishment of the Union under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a legacy which the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan carried by formulating the UAE's development plans around the goal of enhancing the quality of life.

The implementation of housing projects is among the UAE's most admirable achievements, as well as a key pillar in the country's comprehensive development journey, he added.