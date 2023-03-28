UAE rains: Road closure announced due to falling rocks

Drivers are urged to exercise caution, follow traffic signs, and use safe alternative routes

Authorities in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday announced road closures due to 'falling rocks' that were reported after heavy rain hit parts of the UAE this morning.

The Khor Fakkan-Dafta Road in Ras Al Khaimah has been closed in both directions, the emirate's police said in an advisory.

"The area affected [by the rock fall] is currently being assessed by the competent teams. We kindly ask that all members of the public obey the road closure signs and take alternative safe roads," it added.

Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also said in a tweet that part of the Khor Fakkan Road — particularly "the part that extends between Dafta Bridge to Washah Square" — has been closed.

Drivers have been advised to take alternative routes on Al Dhaid Road and Maliha Road, the authority said.

Moderate to heavy rain hit parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Sharjah around 6am to 7am today, prompting the weather authority to issue an orange alert over some areas.

