Watch: Moderate to heavy rain lashes Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah; authority issues orange alert

The advisories caution residents of hazardous weather conditions today, warning them to exercise vigilance and be alert if participating in outdoor activities

Screenshot: Twitter/@StormCentre

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 9:21 AM

Residents across the UAE woke up to a pleasant surprise early Tuesday morning as showers of rainfall swept across the country, hitting parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) noted that moderate to heavy rain fell over Dubai's Hatta and Ajman's Masfut areas at 6.10am this morning. Heavy rain was also recorded over Ras Al Khaimah's Al Munial area at 6am, and Al Ain's Al Arad area at 5.55am. Moderate rain fell over Sir Baniyas Island in the Al Dhafra region at 6.53am.

Multiple posted by weather-related handle Storm Centre show the glorious downpours across the country, accompanied by blustery winds and shallow pool-filled roads.

One video shows heavy rain pattering against the windshield of a car as wipers frantically sweep it away; another shows pools of rain gently billowing across a road in Khorfakkan as trees gently sway in the wind.

A particularly thrilling video taken by a resident at 12.45am last night even shows what appears to be lightning as a car navigates showers on the road. Another shows rain-soaked roads in a residential community in Abu Dhabi as droplets cover the windshield of a car.

The NCM issued a yellow alert for rough seas today, warning residents to exercise vigilance if they participate in outdoor activities. An orange alert has also been issued until 10am today for convective clouds and fresh winds, and residents are asked to be on alert for hazardous weather events. They are also advised to follow advice issued by authorities.

