UAE weather: Chance of rain, temperatures to hit 35°C

The campaign received donations from 13,220 major contributors, individuals, businesses and public and private sector players
The weather today will be dusty and partly cloudy, to cloudy at times, accompanied with some rainy convective clouds over scattered areas of the country, particularly its Northern and Eastern areas during the daytime.
Moderate to heavy rain fell over Dubai's Hatta and Ajman's Masfut areas at 6.10am this morning, according to the country's National Center of Metereology. Heavy rain was also recorded over Ras Al Khaimah's Al Munial area at 6am, and Al Ain's Al Arad area at 5.55am.
The NCM has also issued a yellow alert for rough seas, warning residents to exercise vigilance if they participate in outdoor activities today. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Moderate winds will blow, becoming fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures are set to hit 34°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai, with both emirates witnessing lows of 23°C and 24°C respectively.
