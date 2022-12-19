UAE President, VP congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of Fifa World Cup 2022

By WAM Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 6:41 PM

Football's most beloved tournament came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday night as Argentina defeat France to lift the glorious trophy. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the success of the Fifa World Cup 2022.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar cable of congratulations to the Emir.

Earlier, in a congratulatory message to Qatar, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also applauded the country for its 'exceptional hospitality', hailing them for their fantastic display of Arab cultures and values as the world watched.

"We congratulate Qatar for hosting the best Fifa World Cup ever", he tweeted. "Your exceptional hospitality showcased authentic Arab culture and values to the world.

Our teams gave their best in the World Cup with a distinctive Arab footprint. It was a well-deserved victory for Argentina."

