UAE President, VP congratulate Emir of Qatar on success of Fifa World Cup 2022

At Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, he tells the audience about the challenges he faced, urges creators to find their passion
Football's most beloved tournament came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday night as Argentina defeat France to lift the glorious trophy. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the success of the Fifa World Cup 2022.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar cable of congratulations to the Emir.
Earlier, in a congratulatory message to Qatar, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, also applauded the country for its 'exceptional hospitality', hailing them for their fantastic display of Arab cultures and values as the world watched.
"We congratulate Qatar for hosting the best Fifa World Cup ever", he tweeted. "Your exceptional hospitality showcased authentic Arab culture and values to the world.
Our teams gave their best in the World Cup with a distinctive Arab footprint. It was a well-deserved victory for Argentina."
ALSO READ:
At Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, he tells the audience about the challenges he faced, urges creators to find their passion
People often learn the dialect for easy communication in government entities, for businesses and to have a fluent conversation
Sharjah Ruler emphasises the importance of research efforts to preserve and revitalise linguistic traditions
A new resolution issued includes rules that employers and employees must follow, as two weeks remain for companies to meet mandatory Emiratisation targets
The draw saw 980 participants winning Dh1,635,650 in total; the grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week
The Dubai Police also received 53 awards last year in the local, regional and global awards
Sheikh Ahmed emphasised importance of cooperation among related organisations to achieve objectives of UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative
Over 1,500 blue-collar workers took part in the competition and attended the live auditions to grab cash prizes