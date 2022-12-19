'Exceptional hospitality': Sheikh Hamdan applauds Qatar for hosting Fifa World Cup

The Gulf state became the first ever Arab and Muslim country to host football's biggest tournament, making it a historic milestone for the region

Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022

Qatar's hosting of the Fifa World Cup has been an immense source of pride for the state, as well as the Arab world, ever since the decision was announced by Fifa President Sepp Blatter earlier this month. The Gulf state became the first ever Arab and Muslim country to host football's biggest tournament, making it a historic milestone for the region.

Over 60,000 fans watched the majestic opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium, with the hosts setting the ball rolling for what turned out to be one of the most momentous World Cups ever.

In a congratulatory message to Qatar, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, applauded the country for its 'exceptional hospitality', hailing them for their fantastic display of Arab cultures and values as the world watched.

"We congratulate Qatar for hosting the best Fifa World Cup ever", he tweeted. "Your exceptional hospitality showcased authentic Arab culture and values to the world.

Our teams gave their best in the World Cup with a distinctive Arab footprint. It was a well-deserved victory for Argentina."

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the World Cup final ended in a gripping 3-3 draw, ending their 36-year long wait for a World Cup title and giving Lionel Messi the only trophy missing in his cabinet.

