Qatar approves 2023 budget, estimates spending at QR199 billion

By Reuters Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 5:01 PM

Qatar approved its 2023 fiscal year budget on Monday with estimated revenue at QR228 billion ($62.64 billion) and expenditure QR199 billion, the state news agency reported.

That would result in a fiscal surplus of QR29 billion, according to Reuters calculations.

The Gulf state, which just hosted the 2022 World Cup, posted a surplus of QR30 billion in the third quarter, boosted by rocketing oil and gas revenues this year on the back of high global energy prices.

GDP growth hit 4.4 per cent in the first half of 2022 but is expected to ease in 2023.

“Economic activity should continue to be supported by investment related to the North Field gas expansion and robust growth in logistics, manufacturing and trade,” Standard Chartered said in a 2023 Economic Outlook report earlier this month. It forecast GDP growth at four per cent in 2023 from 4.7 per cent this year.

Qatar has also seen rising demand for gas from Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. — Reuters