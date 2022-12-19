Qatar approves 2023 budget, estimates spending at QR199 billion

The Dubai-based carrier reveals a newly-designed livery on two of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association
Qatar approved its 2023 fiscal year budget on Monday with estimated revenue at QR228 billion ($62.64 billion) and expenditure QR199 billion, the state news agency reported.
That would result in a fiscal surplus of QR29 billion, according to Reuters calculations.
The Gulf state, which just hosted the 2022 World Cup, posted a surplus of QR30 billion in the third quarter, boosted by rocketing oil and gas revenues this year on the back of high global energy prices.
GDP growth hit 4.4 per cent in the first half of 2022 but is expected to ease in 2023.
“Economic activity should continue to be supported by investment related to the North Field gas expansion and robust growth in logistics, manufacturing and trade,” Standard Chartered said in a 2023 Economic Outlook report earlier this month. It forecast GDP growth at four per cent in 2023 from 4.7 per cent this year.
Qatar has also seen rising demand for gas from Europe since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. — Reuters
The Dubai-based carrier reveals a newly-designed livery on two of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association
India’s Central Bank has approved banks to open 05 special rupee trading accounts, called Vostro accounts, for trade with Sri Lanka through the Indian rupee trade settlement mechanism
The famed online entrepreneur Ali Abdaal has 3.62 million subscribers on YouTube alone
Famed YouTuber gives insight into using online virality to increase your business value at SEF 2022
Courage and change initiatives are key tools to shape communities’ identities, say experts
The number of lawsuits registered in the centre to date has reached 103,975 rental lawsuits, divided between 92,732 primary and 11,243 appeal lawsuits
Dubai International Chamber’s new offices in Cairo, Istanbul and Tel Aviv will boost the emirate’s ties with global markets and expand trade beyond Dh100 billion in coming years
Analysts at Fitch expect impairment charges to “fall further on the supportive macroeconomic backdrop and recovering real estate prices, and capital buffers will remain adequate.”