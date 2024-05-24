UAE President to visit China on May 30

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 1:23 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed will commence a state visit to China on Thursday, May 30, following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, the Ruler will discuss with President Xi Jinping the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for further cooperation and collaboration, especially in the economic, developmental, and cultural fields.

These discussions will be held within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and China, aimed at contributing to both countries' sustainable development and economic growth.

The leader will also attend celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China, and will participate in the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

The two leaders will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest and the importance of cooperation and dialogue to promote global stability and peace.