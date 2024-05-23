UAE: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Abu Dhabi

Photo: X/Pakistan Embassy, UAE

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 1:21 PM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 1:28 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the UAE on Thursday.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court of UAE, received the Pakistan Prime Minister upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi.

This is Sharif's first visit to the UAE since his election in February this year. .

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet high-level dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.