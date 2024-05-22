Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE tomorrow

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas
Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE tomorrow, according to a post on X by the Pakistan embassy in UAE.
This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.
The embassy added that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key ministers of the cabinet.
During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet high-level dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.
The Prime Minister’s visit "marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE", the embassy said.
