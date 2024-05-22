Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE tomorrow

File Photo

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:00 PM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:10 PM

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE tomorrow, according to a post on X by the Pakistan embassy in UAE.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.

The embassy added that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key ministers of the cabinet.