Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE tomorrow

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 10:00 PM

Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE tomorrow, according to a post on X by the Pakistan embassy in UAE.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first visit to the UAE since his election.


The embassy added that the Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including key ministers of the cabinet.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is expected to meet high-level dignitaries, businesspersons, and heads of financial institutions.


The Prime Minister’s visit "marks an important step towards further deepening multifaceted bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and the UAE", the embassy said.

