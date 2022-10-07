UAE President congratulates residents on Prophet's birthday

Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday, congratulated the country on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a tweet, the country's leader said that "we continue to be guided by his noble character, his timeless values, and his inspirational legacy of kindness, friendship and empathy for all of humanity".

Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have announced free public parking on the occasion.

In most Islamic countries the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

This year, this date falls on Saturday, October 8. Earlier it was announced that public and private sector employees would have a paid holiday on this day.

