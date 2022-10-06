Prophet's birthday in UAE: Free parking, tolls announced in Abu Dhabi

In most Islamic countries, including in the Gulf, the occasion is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced the timings and operation of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parkings, Darb toll gates, and public buses during Prophet Muhammad's Birthday Holiday, October 8, 2022.

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed on Saturday, October 8. Customers may continue to apply for ITC's services on its digital platforms through its website, and on the Darb and Darbi smart apps.

Customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 and TransAD 600535353, which are available 24/7.

Surface parkings will be free of charge during the holiday, starting from Saturday until 7:59am on Monday, October 10. Parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

In this regard, the ITC called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The ITC declared that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Saturday, and will resume on Monday, during the regular peak hours (from 07:00am to 09:00am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm).

As for the operating hours of public bus services, the ITC stated that the bus services will operate based on the usual unified schedule throughout the week.

