Prophet's birthday in UAE: Paid holiday announced for public sector

Explore the Capital with a luxurious getaway
UAE has announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a paid leave for the public sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.
A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today added that work will resume on Monday, 10th October.
The authority had earlier announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a public holiday for the private sector in the country.
In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.
While this does not mean a long weekend for those who get Saturday-Sunday off, it will be a welcome relief for those working on Saturdays. This public holiday will be followed by two more, which will round off the list of official breaks for the year 2022.
The remaining two public holidays will be in honour of Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. Since these dates fall on December 1, 2 and 3 with December 4 being a Sunday, this would translate into the last four-day weekend of the year.
ALSO READ:
Explore the Capital with a luxurious getaway
This guide will help residents plan their travel and vacations abroad
This year, Ramadan is expected to last 30 days till May 1
This year, the fountain area at Dubai Mall will be open strictly only for restaurant guests who have to make their reservations in advance
Comprehensive precautionary measures are in place for the celebrations
Heavy rush is expected on the streets on Friday
The UAE to welcome 2022 with five world records
Visitors will also be able to enjoy a dinner and watch the dazzling fireworks from viewing spots in cafes and restaurants