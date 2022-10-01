Prophet's birthday in UAE: Paid holiday announced for public sector

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444

File

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 1:28 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:04 PM

UAE has announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a paid leave for the public sector on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today added that work will resume on Monday, 10th October.

The authority had earlier announced that Saturday, October 8, 2022 will be a public holiday for the private sector in the country.

While this does not mean a long weekend for those who get Saturday-Sunday off, it will be a welcome relief for those working on Saturdays. This public holiday will be followed by two more, which will round off the list of official breaks for the year 2022.

The remaining two public holidays will be in honour of Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day. Since these dates fall on December 1, 2 and 3 with December 4 being a Sunday, this would translate into the last four-day weekend of the year.

